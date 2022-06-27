Peterson Wealth Services Buys New Shares in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Peterson Wealth Services purchased a new position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Allstate by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $18,941,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,316,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALL shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Allstate from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup started coverage on Allstate in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus downgraded Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.75.

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $127.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.81. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $144.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.20%. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 28.48%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

