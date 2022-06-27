Peterson Wealth Services Has $264,000 Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Peterson Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,747,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 75,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,300,000 after acquiring an additional 17,627 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 191,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,084,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 700.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,705,000 after acquiring an additional 22,605 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price objective on Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Roper Technologies from $557.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.47.

Shares of ROP opened at $407.71 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $428.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $447.81. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $369.51 and a twelve month high of $505.00. The stock has a market cap of $43.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 47.36%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total transaction of $110,922.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,604,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

