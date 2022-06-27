Peterson Wealth Services Has $4.50 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Peterson Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,173 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Tesla makes up 2.8% of Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Tesla were worth $4,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,918,804,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 38,084.4% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,494,920 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,579,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,005 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $1,447,578,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Tesla by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,465,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,309,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 3,344.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 616,255 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $659,544,000 after purchasing an additional 598,366 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total transaction of $1,484,522.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,673,310.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $310,349,698.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,193,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,037,539,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 413,169 shares of company stock worth $365,584,809. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $1,175.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,260.00 to $1,035.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,150.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $887.30.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $748.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.02, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $779.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $896.29. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $620.46 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. Tesla’s revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

