Peterson Wealth Services Increases Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Peterson Wealth Services boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 7.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,075,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 13.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.8% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 336,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,907,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 7.8% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,776,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,947,000 after buying an additional 20,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $289.00 to $274.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.60.

In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total transaction of $275,997.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,160,985.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total value of $144,606.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at $869,748.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,671 shares of company stock worth $888,117. 12.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE EL opened at $267.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $225.39 and a twelve month high of $374.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $250.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.31. The firm has a market cap of $95.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 45.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.26%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

