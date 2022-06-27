Peterson Wealth Services Increases Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Peterson Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,182 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the quarter. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic stock opened at $90.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $121.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.95 and a 200-day moving average of $103.96. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $86.95 and a 52 week high of $135.89.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.92%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDT. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Medtronic from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen set a $125.00 target price on Medtronic and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.55.

About Medtronic (Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.