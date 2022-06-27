Peterson Wealth Services Increases Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Peterson Wealth Services boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,459 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the quarter. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Walmart were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Aldebaran Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 10,671 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Walmart by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 2,523 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 27,231 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072 in the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE WMT opened at $124.04 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The company has a market capitalization of $340.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Walmart from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett decreased their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.74.

Walmart Profile (Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.