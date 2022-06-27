Peterson Wealth Services Makes New Investment in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 179.4% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

NYSE EPD opened at $23.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.84. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $28.65. The firm has a market cap of $52.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.14.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.75%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.42%.

In other news, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 19,050 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.64 per share, with a total value of $450,342.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at $450,342. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.14.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile (Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.