Peterson Wealth Services Raises Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Peterson Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,229 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the quarter. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $251,234,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,499,257 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $853,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,943 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,671,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $414,401,000 after purchasing an additional 501,084 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,037,527 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $316,102,000 after purchasing an additional 383,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 700,555 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $108,684,000 after purchasing an additional 272,949 shares during the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SWKS shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.64.

SWKS opened at $98.50 on Monday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.76 and a fifty-two week high of $197.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.13.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.06. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.22%.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

