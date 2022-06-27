Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Downgraded to Hold at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has $23.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PINS. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cleveland Research lowered Pinterest from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Pinterest from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.13.
Shares of PINS opened at $21.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.73, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.73. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $81.77.
In related news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 59,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $1,217,389.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 53,016 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $1,398,031.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 667,709 shares of company stock worth $12,691,764. Company insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pinterest by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 533,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,403,000 after buying an additional 22,156 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 658,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,948,000 after buying an additional 19,115 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 156.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 436,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,135,000 after buying an additional 266,477 shares during the period. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth about $728,000. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Pinterest (Get Rating)
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pinterest (PINS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.