Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Downgraded to Hold at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PINS. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cleveland Research lowered Pinterest from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Pinterest from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.13.

Shares of PINS opened at $21.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.73, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.73. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $81.77.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $574.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.27 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pinterest will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 59,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $1,217,389.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 53,016 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $1,398,031.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 667,709 shares of company stock worth $12,691,764. Company insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pinterest by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 533,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,403,000 after buying an additional 22,156 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 658,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,948,000 after buying an additional 19,115 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 156.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 436,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,135,000 after buying an additional 266,477 shares during the period. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth about $728,000. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

