Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Receives $24.45 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.45.

PLTK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Playtika from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Playtika from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup started coverage on Playtika in a report on Sunday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Playtika from $27.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTK. Jeneq Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Playtika in the first quarter worth $51,379,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Playtika by 2,604.8% in the fourth quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,396,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307,519 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Playtika in the first quarter worth $38,989,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Playtika in the first quarter worth $24,480,000. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Playtika by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,724,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,701 shares during the last quarter. 20.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLTK stock opened at $14.54 on Friday. Playtika has a fifty-two week low of $11.57 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.20.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Playtika had a net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 82.08%. The company had revenue of $679.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Playtika will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

