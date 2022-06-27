PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.60-$2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.57. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PNM Resources also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.50-$2.60 EPS.

Shares of PNM Resources stock opened at $47.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.62 and a 200-day moving average of $46.05. PNM Resources has a 52-week low of $43.43 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.45.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $444.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PNM Resources will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PNM shares. Mizuho raised PNM Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 171,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in PNM Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $15,929,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $966,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 91,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,378,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 63.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 9,402 shares during the period. 86.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

