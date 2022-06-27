Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 32 Per Share

Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 32 ($0.39) per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This is a positive change from Polar Capital’s previous dividend of $14.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON POLR opened at GBX 540.97 ($6.63) on Monday. Polar Capital has a fifty-two week low of GBX 496 ($6.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 951 ($11.65). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 547.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 612.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of £545.25 million and a P/E ratio of 7.97.

In other Polar Capital news, insider Gavin Rochussen bought 29,260 shares of Polar Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 559 ($6.85) per share, with a total value of £163,563.40 ($200,347.13). Also, insider Alexa Coates acquired 8,000 shares of Polar Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 528 ($6.47) per share, for a total transaction of £42,240 ($51,739.34). Insiders bought 52,260 shares of company stock worth $29,445,340 over the last quarter.

