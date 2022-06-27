Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) CFO Purchases $50,676.00 in Stock

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) CFO John Alexander Kelly purchased 33,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $50,676.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,551.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of Precision BioSciences stock opened at $1.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $14.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.84. The firm has a market cap of $90.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.83.
Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.08. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 44.19% and a negative net margin of 39.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DTIL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Precision BioSciences in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Precision BioSciences in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Precision BioSciences in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Precision BioSciences in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.65% of the company’s stock.
About Precision BioSciences (Get Rating)
Precision BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage gene editing company, develops vivo gene editing and ex vivo allogeneic CAR T therapies in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The company also provides Ex vivo Allogeneic CAR T Immunotherapy, a form of immunotherapy in which a specific type of immune cell, called a T cell, is genetically engineered to recognize and kill cancer cells; PBCAR0191, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients with R/R NHL or R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia, or B-ALL; PBCAR19B, an anti-CD19 CAR T candidate built on the stealth cell platform utilizing a single-step gene edit to minimize the risk of chromosome abnormalities; and PBCAR269A, an investigational allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy targeting BCMA for the treatment of R/R multiple myeloma.
