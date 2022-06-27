Professional Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 4,607 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices makes up approximately 2.4% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $16,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,092,374,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices by 55.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,564,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $429,580,000 after acquiring an additional 916,661 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1,631.1% during the 4th quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 842,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,155,000 after purchasing an additional 794,198 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,482,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,775,912,000 after buying an additional 569,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,437,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $428,414,000 after buying an additional 511,766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

ADI stock opened at $149.69 on Monday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.69 and a twelve month high of $191.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $77.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.41, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.77.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.29. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.12%.

In related news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $239,501.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.50, for a total value of $782,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,636 shares of company stock worth $2,440,461. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADI. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.30.

Analog Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.