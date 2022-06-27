Professional Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 125.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 88,445 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises 2.6% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $18,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,489,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,766,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,110 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,184,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,608,177,000 after purchasing an additional 304,806 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,728,562,000 after buying an additional 2,476,199 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP increased its holdings in PayPal by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 13,019,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,455,208,000 after acquiring an additional 730,632 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in PayPal by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,280,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,938,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,555 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $77.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $89.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.93. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.47 and a 52 week high of $310.16.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on PayPal from $212.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.71.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PayPal (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.