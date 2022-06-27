Professional Advisory Services Inc. Buys 37,488 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,488 shares during the period. Stanley Black & Decker accounts for about 2.6% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Professional Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.08% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $18,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

SWK has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $183.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.50.

SWK opened at $111.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.92. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.43 and a 1 year high of $210.92.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.42. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.53%.

About Stanley Black & Decker (Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.