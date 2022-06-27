Professional Advisory Services Inc. Has $23.68 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,560 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,473 shares during the period. Stryker comprises about 3.4% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $23,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Stryker by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,911,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,729,638,000 after purchasing an additional 402,204 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Stryker by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,900,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,647,673,000 after purchasing an additional 140,504 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP increased its stake in Stryker by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,252,688 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,939,514,000 after purchasing an additional 237,196 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,227,951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,393,901,000 after purchasing an additional 107,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,138,748 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $839,364,000 after purchasing an additional 162,897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

SYK has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $288.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.88.

SYK opened at $204.43 on Monday. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $193.34 and a 1-year high of $281.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $230.65 and a 200-day moving average of $249.77.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.85%.

About Stryker (Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.