Professional Advisory Services Inc. Increases Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $13,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPGI. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,192,000 after acquiring an additional 22,251 shares during the period. City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in S&P Global by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $341.66 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $347.56 and a 200-day moving average of $393.43. The firm has a market cap of $116.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $311.87 and a twelve month high of $484.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.11). S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.53%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPGI. StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.60.

In other news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,468.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,304.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

