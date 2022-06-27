Professional Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 33,998 shares during the period. General Dynamics accounts for about 2.9% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $20,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total transaction of $2,532,526.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 124,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,647,267.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics stock opened at $222.33 on Monday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $182.66 and a 12-month high of $254.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $61.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.95.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.12. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.15%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GD. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.00.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

