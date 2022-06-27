Professional Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 562 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Dollar General comprises about 3.0% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $20,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,768,221.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,960.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $682,062.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,538.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,790 shares of company stock worth $3,622,273. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DG shares. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.33.

Shares of DG stock opened at $247.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $56.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $183.25 and a 52-week high of $262.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.73.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.10. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

