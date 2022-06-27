Professional Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 583 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 56.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 486.7% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 88 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

IWF opened at $229.15 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.74. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $207.97 and a 12-month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

