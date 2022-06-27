ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Receives $16.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.75.

PUMP has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ProPetro from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ProPetro to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Tudor Pickering raised shares of ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

In other ProPetro news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 40,000 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $490,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,111 shares in the company, valued at $2,992,800.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Adam Munoz sold 15,846 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $205,839.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,162 shares in the company, valued at $430,774.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 135,464 shares of company stock valued at $1,813,127. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUMP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProPetro during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro stock opened at $9.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -43.73 and a beta of 2.52. ProPetro has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $16.92.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $282.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.81 million. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ProPetro will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

