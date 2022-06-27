ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBX) Shares Sold by Marks Wealth LLC

Marks Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,308 shares during the quarter. ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury makes up 2.0% of Marks Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Marks Wealth LLC owned approximately 3.64% of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury worth $6,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury in the first quarter worth about $5,480,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury in the 4th quarter worth approximately $396,000. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 69,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,008,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,642,000.

Get ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury alerts:

TBX stock opened at $27.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.79. ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury has a 52 week low of $23.81 and a 52 week high of $28.15.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.