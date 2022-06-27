Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for TeraWulf Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:WULF)

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TeraWulf in a research note issued on Thursday, June 23rd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for TeraWulf’s current full-year earnings is ($0.38) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for TeraWulf’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Shares of WULF stock opened at $1.51 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.96 million, a P/E ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. TeraWulf has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $43.98.

In other TeraWulf news, major shareholder Revolve Capital Llc purchased 158,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.88 per share, with a total value of $1,249,996.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,981,382 shares in the company, valued at $86,533,290.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Paul B. Prager purchased 317,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.88 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 654,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,159,083.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 14.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WULF. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TeraWulf by 5,028.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,248,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,538 shares during the period. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TeraWulf in the fourth quarter worth about $12,340,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of TeraWulf in the fourth quarter worth about $11,926,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TeraWulf by 45,630.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 380,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 380,102 shares during the period. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TeraWulf in the fourth quarter worth about $4,360,000. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites. The company operates two bitcoin mining facility sites located in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc is based in Easton, Maryland.

