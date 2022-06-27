Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for TeraWulf Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:WULF)

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TeraWulf in a research note issued on Thursday, June 23rd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for TeraWulf’s current full-year earnings is ($0.38) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for TeraWulf’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS.
Shares of WULF stock opened at $1.51 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.96 million, a P/E ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. TeraWulf has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $43.98.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WULF. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TeraWulf by 5,028.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,248,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,538 shares during the period. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TeraWulf in the fourth quarter worth about $12,340,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of TeraWulf in the fourth quarter worth about $11,926,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TeraWulf by 45,630.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 380,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 380,102 shares during the period. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TeraWulf in the fourth quarter worth about $4,360,000. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
TeraWulf Company Profile (Get Rating)
TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites. The company operates two bitcoin mining facility sites located in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc is based in Easton, Maryland.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TeraWulf (WULF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for TeraWulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraWulf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.