Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Raised by Analyst

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPMGet Rating) – Equities research analysts at Edison Inv. Res increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note issued on Thursday, June 23rd. Edison Inv. Res analyst C. Gibson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.37. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.43 per share.

WPM has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.14.

Shares of WPM opened at $38.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.51. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $36.39 and a 52-week high of $51.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPMGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $307.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.27 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 63.33% and a return on equity of 9.60%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 136.2% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 133.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 35.93%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

