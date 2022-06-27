Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) Boosted by Analyst

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) – Edison Inv. Res boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report issued on Thursday, June 23rd. Edison Inv. Res analyst C. Gibson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.43 per share. Edison Inv. Res also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ FY2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$85.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$76.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$68.36.

Shares of TSE:WPM opened at C$49.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$22.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of C$45.76 and a 12-month high of C$65.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$54.41 and its 200 day moving average is C$55.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 26.97%.

In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, Director Eduardo Luna sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.61, for a total value of C$894,293.57. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 93,053 shares in the company, valued at C$4,895,099.96.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

