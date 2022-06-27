Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,603 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $5,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in Qorvo by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,640,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $882,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,458 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth about $170,362,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,636,000. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,945,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $929,855,000 after buying an additional 861,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Qorvo by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,746,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $742,387,000 after acquiring an additional 809,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

QRVO stock opened at $97.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.34. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.91 and a 12 month high of $201.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.84.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 22.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QRVO. Raymond James dropped their price target on Qorvo from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Qorvo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $225.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.50.

In related news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $453,532.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,979.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffery R. Gardner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $543,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,793 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,943.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,055,769 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Qorvo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.