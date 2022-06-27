QP Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

QP Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up 2.0% of QP Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 120,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 105,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 20,094 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000.

NYSEARCA FPE opened at $17.34 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.97 and its 200 day moving average is $18.99. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.23 and a fifty-two week high of $20.76.

