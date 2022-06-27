QP Wealth Management LLC Purchases 445 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

QP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 41,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 91,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XSLV opened at $44.62 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.56 and a 200 day moving average of $47.99. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $42.26 and a one year high of $52.89.

