QUAI DAO Reaches Market Cap of $147,861.09 (QUAI)

QUAI DAO (QUAI) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 27th. QUAI DAO has a market cap of $147,861.09 and approximately $79,026.00 worth of QUAI DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUAI DAO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, QUAI DAO has traded down 2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00144882 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004710 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00069820 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00014657 BTC.

About QUAI DAO

QUAI DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,809,807 coins. The Reddit community for QUAI DAO is https://reddit.com/r/QUAIDAO . QUAI DAO’s official Twitter account is @QUAI_GLOBAL

Buying and Selling QUAI DAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUAI DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUAI DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUAI DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

