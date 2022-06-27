QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,113 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $2,266,923,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,379,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $14,881,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319,939 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,843,216 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,251,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648,829 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,468,283 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,548,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,400 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,174,284 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,689,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QCOM. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.48.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $125.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $140.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $118.22 and a 1-year high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 30.71%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

