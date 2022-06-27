Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DGX. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1,077.8% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.33.

DGX stock opened at $140.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.32. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $125.33 and a one year high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.58%.

In other news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 282,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total transaction of $39,571,008.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,833 shares in the company, valued at $46,916,799.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 50,604 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total value of $7,083,041.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,490,183.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics (Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.