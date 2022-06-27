Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Price Target Raised to $10.00

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by SVB Leerink from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RDUS. StockNews.com downgraded Radius Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Radius Health from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Radius Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Radius Health currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.60.

NASDAQ RDUS opened at $10.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $481.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.03. Radius Health has a 12 month low of $4.97 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.36.

Radius Health ( NASDAQ:RDUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $43.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Radius Health will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 477,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.57 per share, for a total transaction of $2,661,479.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,733,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,645,806.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Radius Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Radius Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Radius Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the first quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Radius Health by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter.

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on addressing unmet medical needs in the areas of bone health, orphan diseases, and oncology. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal system that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

