Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 23,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 20,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 25,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.3% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at $217,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $94.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $140.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $106.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.24.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 78.85%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

