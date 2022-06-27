Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Price Target Cut to GBX 8,600

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from GBX 9,300 ($113.91) to GBX 8,600 ($105.34) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RBGLY. Societe Generale lowered shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,700 ($94.32) to GBX 8,000 ($97.99) in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reckitt Benckiser Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7,775.00.

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock opened at $15.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of $14.38 and a 12-month high of $18.55.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.2432 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

