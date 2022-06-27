Relx (LON:REL) Given a GBX 2,615 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 2,615 ($32.03) price target on Relx (LON:RELGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,650 ($32.46) price target on Relx in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,225 ($39.50) price target on Relx in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,670 ($32.70) price target on Relx in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Relx currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,440.42 ($29.89).

Shares of REL stock opened at GBX 2,205 ($27.01) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.50, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of £42.44 billion and a PE ratio of 29.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,270.37 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,289.77. Relx has a one year low of GBX 1,903.50 ($23.32) and a one year high of GBX 2,474 ($30.30).

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

