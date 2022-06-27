Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Methode Electronics, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MEI)

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Methode Electronics in a report released on Friday, June 24th. Barrington Research analyst C. Howe forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Methode Electronics’ current full-year earnings is $2.85 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Methode Electronics’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.63 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MEI. StockNews.com cut Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Methode Electronics from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

Shares of NYSE:MEI opened at $38.03 on Monday. Methode Electronics has a 12-month low of $36.26 and a 12-month high of $50.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.44 and a 200-day moving average of $44.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.82%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Methode Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Methode Electronics by 29.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,824 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Methode Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Methode Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

