Reviewing Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) and Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU)

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) and Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Afya has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aspen Group has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

57.0% of Afya shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.4% of Aspen Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of Aspen Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Afya and Aspen Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Afya $318.68 million 2.94 $41.38 million $0.50 20.36 Aspen Group $67.81 million 0.35 -$10.45 million ($0.38) -2.50

Afya has higher revenue and earnings than Aspen Group. Aspen Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Afya, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Afya and Aspen Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Afya 0 1 2 0 2.67 Aspen Group 0 4 2 0 2.33

Afya presently has a consensus target price of $22.83, indicating a potential upside of 124.30%. Aspen Group has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 267.92%. Given Aspen Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aspen Group is more favorable than Afya.

Profitability

This table compares Afya and Aspen Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Afya 13.03% 8.07% 3.84% Aspen Group -12.79% -20.30% -11.60%

Summary

Afya beats Aspen Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Afya

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools. The company also provides digital health services, such as subscription-based mobile app and website portal that focuses on assisting health professionals and students with clinical decision-making through tools, such as medical calculators, charts, and updated content, as well as prescriptions, clinical scores, medical procedures and laboratory exams, and others. It offers health sciences courses, which comprise medicine, dentistry, nursing, radiology, psychology, pharmacy, physical education, physiotherapy, nutrition, and biomedicine; and degree programs and courses in other subjects and disciplines, including undergraduate and post graduate courses in business administration, accounting, law, civil engineering, industrial engineering, and pedagogy. In addition, the company provides medical postgraduate specialization programs; printed and digital content; and an online medical education platform and practical medical training services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a network of 46 undergraduate and graduate medical school campuses consisted of 30 undergrad operating units and five approved units; and a network of 2,731 medical school seats that consisted of 2,481 operating seats and 278 approved seats. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Nova Lima, Brazil.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc., an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, and education. As of April 30, 2021, it had 13,886 degree-seeking students enrolled. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in New York, New York.

