Reviewing Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) and Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE)

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) and Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altus Power 0 1 2 0 2.67 Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Altus Power currently has a consensus target price of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 63.82%. Given Altus Power’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Altus Power is more favorable than Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ).

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.1% of Altus Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.0% of Altus Power shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Altus Power and Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altus Power $71.80 million 15.14 $5.91 million N/A N/A Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) $30,000.00 756.51 -$2.35 million ($0.49) -8.35

Altus Power has higher revenue and earnings than Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ).

Profitability

This table compares Altus Power and Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altus Power N/A -14.88% -3.19% Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) N/A -19.02% -16.55%

Summary

Altus Power beats Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Altus Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altus Power, Inc. operates as a clean electrification company in the United States. It is involved in the on-site solar generation for commercial, industrial, and public customers; community solar; energy storage; and electric vehicle charging businesses. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ), a wave energy company, engages in the development of a wave energy conversion (WEC) technology that converts ocean and sea waves into clean electricity. It also operates a grid-connected wave energy array in Gibraltar under a power purchase agreement with the Government of Gibraltar and Gibraltar's National Electric Company. The company also holds various agreements comprising power purchase agreements, concession agreements, and other agreements worldwide with pipeline of projects with approximately 327.7 megawatts. It has operations in Sweden, Israel, Portugal, China, Gibraltar, Australia, and Mexico. The company was formerly known as EWPG Holding AB (publ) and changed its name to Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) in June 2021. Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

