Reviewing Baosheng Media Group (NASDAQ:BAOS) and Zhihu (NYSE:ZH)

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) and Baosheng Media Group (NASDAQ:BAOS – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Zhihu and Baosheng Media Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zhihu 0 2 3 0 2.60 Baosheng Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zhihu currently has a consensus target price of $8.72, suggesting a potential upside of 325.37%. Given Zhihu’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Zhihu is more favorable than Baosheng Media Group.

Volatility & Risk

Zhihu has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baosheng Media Group has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zhihu and Baosheng Media Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zhihu $464.38 million 2.80 -$203.82 million ($0.41) -5.00 Baosheng Media Group $3.91 million 2.90 -$6.75 million N/A N/A

Baosheng Media Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zhihu.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.3% of Zhihu shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.1% of Baosheng Media Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Zhihu and Baosheng Media Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zhihu -49.35% -23.37% -18.42% Baosheng Media Group N/A N/A N/A

Zhihu Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zhihu Inc. operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Baosheng Media Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited operates as an online marketing solution provider in the People's Republic of China. The company connects advertisers, online media, and helping advertisers to manage their online marketing activities in various ways, including advising on advertising strategies, budget, and choice of advertising channels; procures ad inventory; offers ad optimization services; and administrates and fine-tunes the ad placement process. It also serves media businesses in various ways, including identifying advertisers to buy their ad inventory; facilitating payment arrangements with advertisers; assisting advertisers in handling ad deployment logistics with media; and engaging in other marketing and promotion activities aimed at educating and inducing advertisers to use online advertising. The company's advertising services comprise search engine marketing (SEM) services, such as the deployment of ranked search ads and other display search ads offered by search engine operators; and non-SEM services consisting of social media marketing, in-feed advertising, and mobile app advertising through deploying ads on media, such as social media platforms, short-video platforms, news portals, and mobile apps. Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

