Reviewing Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) & Super Group (NYSE:SGHC)

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) and Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Golden Entertainment has a beta of 2.59, suggesting that its stock price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Super Group has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Golden Entertainment and Super Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Entertainment $1.10 billion 1.11 $161.78 million $5.88 7.13 Super Group $1.56 billion 1.39 $279.07 million N/A N/A

Super Group has higher revenue and earnings than Golden Entertainment.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.9% of Golden Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.5% of Super Group shares are held by institutional investors. 30.0% of Golden Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Golden Entertainment and Super Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Entertainment 0 0 5 0 3.00 Super Group 0 1 4 0 2.80

Golden Entertainment currently has a consensus price target of $65.60, suggesting a potential upside of 56.56%. Super Group has a consensus price target of $11.60, suggesting a potential upside of 157.78%. Given Super Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Super Group is more favorable than Golden Entertainment.

Profitability

This table compares Golden Entertainment and Super Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Entertainment 16.56% 55.22% 10.44% Super Group N/A 186.09% 41.47%

About Golden Entertainment (Get Rating)

Golden Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, and Distributed Gaming. The Nevada Casino Resorts segment comprises of destination casino resort properties that include various food and beverage outlets, entertainment venues, and other amenities. The Nevada Locals Casinos segment consists of casino properties that cater to local customers. The Maryland Casino Resort segment operates Rocky Gap casino resort, including various food and beverage outlets, signature golf course, spa, and pool. The Distributed Gaming segment operates slot machines and amusement devices in non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, and grocery stores. As of February 17, 2022, the company operated approximately 16,900 slots, 120 table games, and 6,200 hotel rooms; 10 casinos; and video gaming devices at 1,100 locations, as well as owned 60 traditional taverns. The company was formerly known as Lakes Entertainment, Inc. and changed its name to Golden Entertainment, Inc. in July 2015. Golden Entertainment, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Super Group (Get Rating)

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

