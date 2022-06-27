Reviewing Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) and Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR)

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) and Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Kyndryl alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Kyndryl and Aurora Innovation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kyndryl 0 1 0 0 2.00 Aurora Innovation 0 1 1 0 2.50

Kyndryl presently has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 117.18%. Aurora Innovation has a consensus price target of $9.13, suggesting a potential upside of 300.22%. Given Aurora Innovation’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aurora Innovation is more favorable than Kyndryl.

Profitability

This table compares Kyndryl and Aurora Innovation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kyndryl N/A N/A N/A Aurora Innovation N/A -20.25% -14.48%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kyndryl and Aurora Innovation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kyndryl $18.66 billion 0.12 -$2.32 billion N/A N/A Aurora Innovation $82.54 million 31.41 -$755.45 million N/A N/A

Aurora Innovation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kyndryl.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.5% of Kyndryl shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.4% of Aurora Innovation shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Kyndryl shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of Aurora Innovation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Aurora Innovation beats Kyndryl on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kyndryl Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services. It serves financial, telecommunications, retail, automobile, and transportation industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aurora Innovation, Inc. operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.