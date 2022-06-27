Reviewing Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) & Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX)

Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX – Get Rating) and Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Peoples Financial alerts:

This table compares Peoples Financial and Penns Woods Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peoples Financial $26.76 million 2.74 $8.58 million $1.07 14.67 Penns Woods Bancorp $70.08 million 2.33 $16.03 million $2.27 10.19

Penns Woods Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Peoples Financial. Penns Woods Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Peoples Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.4% of Peoples Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.3% of Penns Woods Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.1% of Peoples Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Penns Woods Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Peoples Financial and Penns Woods Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peoples Financial 19.02% 5.79% 0.61% Penns Woods Bancorp 23.04% 9.42% 0.83%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Peoples Financial and Penns Woods Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peoples Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Penns Woods Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Peoples Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Penns Woods Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Peoples Financial pays out 16.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Penns Woods Bancorp pays out 56.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Peoples Financial has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Peoples Financial has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Penns Woods Bancorp has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Penns Woods Bancorp beats Peoples Financial on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Peoples Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Peoples Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Peoples Bank that provides banking, financial, and trust services to government entities, individuals, and small and commercial businesses in Mississippi. It accepts various deposits, such as interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts (IRAs). The company also offers business, commercial, real estate, construction, personal, and installment loans; and personal trust, agencies, and estate services, including living and testamentary trusts, executorships, guardianships, and conservatorships. In addition, it provides self-directed IRAs; and escrow management, stock transfer, and bond paying agency accounts to corporate customers. Further, the company offers various other services consisting of safe deposit box rental, wire transfer, night drop facilities, collection, cash management, and internet banking services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated through 17 branches located in Harrison, Hancock, Jackson, and Stone counties. It also has 28 automated teller machines at its branch locations, as well as other off-site and non-proprietary locations. The company was founded in 1896 and is headquartered in Biloxi, Mississippi.

Penns Woods Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loan products comprising residential, commercial, and construction real estate loans; agricultural loans for the purchase or improvement of real estate; commercial loans for the acquisition and improvement of real estate, purchase of equipment, and working capital purposes; letters of credit; consumer loans, such as construction and residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines, automobile financing, personal loans and lines of credit, and overdraft and check lines; and revolving credit loans with overdraft protection. In addition, it provides securities brokerage and financial planning services, which include the sale of life insurance products, annuities, and estate planning services; property and casualty, and auto insurance products; safe deposit services; ATM services; and Internet and telephone banking services. Further, the company engages in real estate transactions and investment activities. It operates through a network of twenty-seven offices located in Clinton, Lycoming, Centre, Montour, Union, Blair, and Luzerne Counties, Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.