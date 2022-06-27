Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.67.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RYTM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RYTM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 554.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000.

NASDAQ:RYTM opened at $4.35 on Monday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $21.09. The stock has a market cap of $219.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.63.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.07). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,598.16% and a negative return on equity of 55.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.97 EPS for the current year.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

