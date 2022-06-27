Richards Packaging Income (RPI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on July 14th

Richards Packaging Income (TSE:RPI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.
Richards Packaging Income has a twelve month low of C$25.52 and a twelve month high of C$34.10.
About Richards Packaging Income (Get Rating)
