RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Insider Sells C$53,243.94 in Stock

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Rating) insider Naftali Sturm sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.18, for a total value of C$53,243.94.

Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$20.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.89, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.29. The stock has a market cap of C$6.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.86. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$19.41 and a 1-year high of C$26.11.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating and set a C$26.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.50 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.06.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

