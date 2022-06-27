RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

RLJ Lodging Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 68.8% per year over the last three years. RLJ Lodging Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 7.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect RLJ Lodging Trust to earn $1.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.2%.

Shares of NYSE RLJ opened at $11.21 on Monday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $10.19 and a 1-year high of $16.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.62.

RLJ Lodging Trust ( NYSE:RLJ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 11.58% and a negative net margin of 26.67%. The company had revenue of $242.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. RLJ Lodging Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RLJ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 78,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2,291.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 254,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 243,900 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 88,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 31,501 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $1,588,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 148,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares during the period. 98.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on RLJ Lodging Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust to $17.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

