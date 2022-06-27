Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Position Raised by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,727,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,387,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 67,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,442,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Patricia A. Watson bought 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $219.58 per share, for a total transaction of $243,733.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,912.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total transaction of $144,586.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at $343,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $201.06 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.09. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $354.99. The firm has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.42.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.61). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 35.96%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.45%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ROK. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $308.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $345.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $277.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $294.00 to $252.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.06.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

