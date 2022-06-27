Root (ROOT) and Its Peers Head to Head Survey

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) is one of 95 public companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Root to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Root and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Root -137.46% -82.88% -33.22% Root Competitors -2.45% 2.14% 0.40%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Root and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Root 1 7 2 0 2.10 Root Competitors 399 2398 2424 88 2.41

Root currently has a consensus target price of $5.31, indicating a potential upside of 293.11%. As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential upside of 18.97%. Given Root’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Root is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Root and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Root $345.40 million -$521.10 million -0.68 Root Competitors $13.19 billion $2.84 billion 70.48

Root’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Root. Root is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Root has a beta of -0.32, suggesting that its stock price is 132% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Root’s peers have a beta of 0.75, suggesting that their average stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.0% of Root shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.2% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are owned by institutional investors. 54.4% of Root shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Root peers beat Root on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About Root (Get Rating)

Root, Inc. provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

