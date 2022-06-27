Rothschild Investment Corp IL Acquires 941 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MDT opened at $90.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $86.95 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.96.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.92%.

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Medtronic to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.55.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

